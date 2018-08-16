English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RSS Stalwart on Why Modi Remained Gujarat CM in 2002 Despite Vajpayee’s ‘Rajdharma’ Advice
Vajpayee, who was leading a coalition government at the Centre in 2002, had made his displeasure clear on the handling of the situation after riots by the Gujarat government.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
New Delhi: Senior RSS leader Madan Das Devi, who worked as the interface between NDA-I and the RSS, says circumstances were such that it was not possible to remove Narendra Modi as Gujarat CM in 2002 despite Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s advice “to follow Rajdharma”.
The Godhra carnage followed by communal violence in the state had led to large-scale loss of life. Vajpayee, who was leading a coalition government at the Centre, had made his displeasure clear on the handling of the situation by the Gujarat government. Narendra Modi, the then CM of the state, however, survived in office with the backing of both his party and the RSS.
“Atal ji always wanted that people should not break rules or violate laws. But the circumstances were such in Gujarat that it was not possible to put into effect his suggestions,” he told News18 on being asked to respond to Vajpayee’s advice to Modi to follow ‘Rajdharma’.
Devi, a contemporary of Vajpayee and Advani in the RSS, had worked closely with the duo during the formative years of the party for more than a decade. He was the general secretary of RSS when Vajpayee was the PM.
The octogenarian, who is no more active in public life, recalled, “We had decided that Modi who was earlier working as the Organisational General Secretary of the party would be moved to Gujarat as the CM.”
Devi fondly remembers Vajpayee and says he was large-hearted. “He could take along people of the opposition as well in national interest. I realized I could easily meet him. He was so approachable and I never had inhibitions in meeting him.”
The other contentions issues between the Vajpayee government and the RSS remained the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.
“He was able to take everyone along. In pursuing the Ram Mandir issue he had told us he will do what he can do given the limitations. Sangh wants Ram mandir but we cannot do anything on this without the consent of all. He assured us of his support,” Devi told News18.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
