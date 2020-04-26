RSS Taking Food Items from NGOs, Distributing Them to BJP Members in ‘Modi’ Packets: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) of falsely claiming the food items supplied by NGOs and government agencies as theirs and distributing them among BJP members. The Samajwadi Party chief also questioned why the ‘Kutumb Shakha’ of the RSS is being held despite a nationwide lockdown.

“While the people of India are committed to defeating the coronavirus, BJP governments are doing politics instead of working honestly. There is no difference between community kitchen and the storage of RSS in the state. The RSS is claiming the food items received from voluntary organisations (NGOs) and government institutions as its own and then distributing them in the Modi bag to some BJP families and it reflects on their poor mentality. How are the ‘Kutumbh Shakha’ being allowed to operate? Has the BJP government been only elected to take further the agenda of the Sangh?,” asked Akhilesh Yadav.

“The entire nation is united in the fight against the coronavirus and everyone is supporting the lockdown. But misleading statements of the government are also creating a dilemma among the public. Models praised by the BJP government are not succeeding. The labourers and the poor are not being taken care of by the government,” Yadav said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra modi Modi for praising the ‘Agra Model’ in fight against the virus, Yadav said, “The Agra model which the Prime Minister had praised in the corona war has failed continuously due to serious negligence and misconduct. The helpline of the district administration could not be effective either. In Lucknow and many other districts of the state that have been declared 'hotspots', neither is the lockdown being followed completely nor are people getting necessary food items such as milk, etc.”

Yadav added that details of tests conducted should be reported to the team-XI of CM Yogi. “Why have the positive cases doubled in areas where the lockdown was strictly implemented? The failure of this model is quite evident.” He also raised the issue of misuse of passes given to those part of the essential services industry.

