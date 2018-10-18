RSS Tells BJP to Drop Over 70 MLAs Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Polls

With state elections six weeks away and facing anti-incumbency, the BJP could well deny tickets to over 70 sitting MLAs. The move to drop them seems inevitable as sources claim the RSS, based on its ground level survey, has issued instructions to that effect to the BJP.The findings of the Sangh survey say that a large number of MLAs are weak in their respective constituencies and might not pull it off if their candidature is repeated.The RSS had reportedly conveyed its displeasure over non-performing MLAs to BJP party chief Amit Shah when he visited the RSS Karyalaya Samidha on Monday and had a detailed close-door discussions with the Sangh ideologues.The issue of denying tickets to MLAs also came up for discussions during a high-level marathon BJP meet held at the CM's house in Bhopal on Wednesday. The discussions were attended by union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state in charge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, state head Rakesh Singh, organisational general secretary Ram Lal and others.The party high command reportedly has conveyed a strong message that there can’t be any other criteria for tickets other than winning.BJP state head Rakesh Singh had affirmed this stand while speaking to media after the meeting.“The party would only consider winnability as the criteria for ticket distribution,” he said adding no candidate would be deemed tainted unless there is a court verdict against him/her.The emergence of Samanya Pichhra Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS) has only worsened things for BJP MLAs and ministers with upper caste organizations persistently protesting against them over the SC/ST Act.Registering a thumping win in 2013 Assembly polls, the BJP claimed 165 seats while the Congress had to make do with 58 seats.The state goes to polls on November 28 and results would be declared on December 11.