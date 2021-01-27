RSS 'Unhappy' over Jai Shree Ram Chants at Netaji's Event in Kolkata, Urges BJP to Take Action

Those who shouted “Jai Shri Ram” at the 124th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose must be identified to find out whether it was an attempt to sabotage the event in Kolkata, said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Parakram Diwas, which was organised for Bose with pomp, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the iconic Victorial Memorial, Kolkata. Present at the event, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to speak in protest against the crowd that began chanting “Jai Shree Ram”, leading to a controversy.

Urging the Bharatiya Janata Party to find out who were involved in the incident, the RSS said that it does not support the chanting of “Jai Shree Ram” at a ceremony being organised for the iconic freedom fighter.

“The slogan hailing Lord Ram should not have been shouted at a government event organised to pay homage to Netaji, as Bose is fondly called,” Jishnu Basu, general secretary of Bengal RSS told the Hindustan Times.

“The Sangh is unhappy with what happened. Those who raised the slogan neither showed respect to Netaji nor showed respect to Ram. The event was held to pay homage to Netaji. Those who shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ must be identified...the party (Bharatiya Janata Party) must find out who were involved and whether this was an act of sabotage of some sort,” he said.

When the crowd broke into “Jai Shree Ram” chants after she was invited on stage to speak a few words on Netaji, Chief Minister Banerjee had said, “There must be some dignity and decorum maintained at a government event. In protest, I refused to deliver a speech.”

Meanwhile, a senior state BJP leader, who chose anonymity, told the HT that the sloganeering “punctured” all the meticulous planning, benefitted Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

“Some of those who shouted the slogan are known to be close to a senior leader from another state. The Prime Minister’s day-long visit on Netaji’s birthday was meticulously planned in view of the coming polls...The sloganeering punctured all the planning. Banerjee, who was seating close to Modi, used the sloganeering to her advantage. Being a seasoned politician, she quickly planned her move and put the BJP in an uncomfortable position” he said.