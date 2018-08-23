English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RSS Website Takes Down Editorial Critical of Centre's Flood Relief Efforts in Kerala, Says it Was Hacked
The article even had a word of praise for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It further said the BJP government did not reciprocate the political decency shown by Kerala CM.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kesari, the RSS-linked Malyalam weekly, pulled down an editorial from its website which criticised the Union government's handling of the flood crisis in Kerala, saying it was hacked.
“Someone has hacked into and published an article in place of the editorial on the official website of Kesari. It was dated August 22. However, the latest issue, an Onam special, will be dated August 24. The article posted on the website which alleged discrimination towards Kerala from the union government has nothing to do with the weekly. A complaint has been lodged with the police and cyber cell,” said NR Madhu, the editor of the weekly, in a statement late on Wednesday night.
The article even had a word of praise for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It further said the BJP government did not reciprocate the political decency shown by Kerala CM. The article said the Union government seemed to be acting with a vengeance towards Kerala in the flood relief activities.
Addressed to “friends of the Sangh”, the editorial had said it would be a self-deceit if “we don’t speak up about the neglect towards the state by the movement we believed in for long. It will be nothing but deception: to the state of Kerala and each one of you”.
The article criticised the Union government for giving “political colour” to the crisis.
“The Union government has been made aware that a significant number of Sangh followers, especially in the Aranmula and Chengannur areas where we have a strong presence, have been affected by the floods. However, the whole of Kerala is being punished for small political gains,” said the article.
It was later replaced with an old editorial titled, “The Country is prime and not the religion”.
