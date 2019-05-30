English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra ModiPrime Minister
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Prahlad Joshi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
Ramdas Athawale
Babul Supriyo
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Ratan Lal Kataria
Renuka Singh Saruta
RSS Worker and Fourth-time Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi a New Face in Modi Cabinet 2.0
In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Joshi defeated Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni by more than two lakh votes.
In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Joshi defeated Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni by more than two lakh votes.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Among the few new faces who have been offered a cabinet berth in the second Narendra Modi-led government, Pralhad Joshi from Karnataka is one. The 56-year old is an MP-elect from Dharwad constituency in the state.
Earlier in the day, Joshi took to Twitter to thank PM Modi for giving him an “opportunity to work with as a central minister”.
Joshi, an RSS worker since his childhood, came to the limelight in 1994. BJP leader Uma Bharti had then led a group of people in hoisting a flag at Idgah Maidan in Hubli, against prohibitory orders. The ground belonged to a minority educational institution. The ensuing agitation resulted in the death of 10 people. In 2010, the ground went to the Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation after an order passed by the Supreme Court.
All the party leaders who were part of the agitation — BS Yeddyurappa, Anantkumar, Jagadish Shettar, Anant Kumar Hegde and Joshi — have now risen through its ranks.
Joshi has held positions of Dharwad district president and state president of the party in the past.
“We knew he would get it this time. He is a contemporary of late Ananth Kumar (who was a Union minister in the last cabinet). He is hardworking, never tired and always approachable," said Arvind Bellad, BJP MLA representing Hubli-Dharwad West constituency who has worked closely with Joshi.
Joshi, who will enter the Parliament as a fourth-time MP from Dharwad, could not even get a view of the state assembly when he wanted to in his school days, said Bellad.
“His father, a railway employee, then wanted to take the kids to show the assembly. He took them to a local MLA, who asked him ‘what will the kids do after seeing the assembly?',” said Bellad.
In the 14th Lok Sabha, Joshi was nominated to serve on the Standing Committees on Chemicals and Fertilizers, Transport and Culture and Consultative Committee, on Finance.
In the 15th Lok Sabha, he was a member of the Standing Committee on Railways, nominated to be the member of the Estimates Committee and a member of the Consultative Committee on Urban Development.
Joshi was also a member of the delegation on Empowerment of Women to UNO, in which he addressed the General Assembly.
His attendance in Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha was 85%, above the national average of 80% and the state average of 79%.
Joshi's name has figured in a share of controversies as well. In 2013, along with former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Joshi had tendered his resignation from the honorary position at the Karnataka Gymkhana Association after protests against efforts to convert a playground in Deshpande Nagar in Hubli to a sports and recreation club.
In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Joshi defeated Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni by more than two lakh votes. The Congress hoped that the constituency with a significant Lingayat population – six lakh of an estimated 16 lakh - would vote for their Lingayat candidate. But 56% of the constituency's votes had gone to Joshi, a Brahmin.
Joshi is a native of Hubli, married to Jyothi Joshi, and the couple has three children. The minister also plays cricket.
Earlier in the day, Joshi took to Twitter to thank PM Modi for giving him an “opportunity to work with as a central minister”.
I am thankful to @narendramodi ji for giving me opportunity to work with him as central minister. I also thank our national president @AmitShah ji and state president @BSYBJP ji and all other leaders of party for this opportunity. I also thank every voter of my constituency. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QBsCf4dvuV— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) May 30, 2019
Joshi, an RSS worker since his childhood, came to the limelight in 1994. BJP leader Uma Bharti had then led a group of people in hoisting a flag at Idgah Maidan in Hubli, against prohibitory orders. The ground belonged to a minority educational institution. The ensuing agitation resulted in the death of 10 people. In 2010, the ground went to the Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation after an order passed by the Supreme Court.
All the party leaders who were part of the agitation — BS Yeddyurappa, Anantkumar, Jagadish Shettar, Anant Kumar Hegde and Joshi — have now risen through its ranks.
Joshi has held positions of Dharwad district president and state president of the party in the past.
“We knew he would get it this time. He is a contemporary of late Ananth Kumar (who was a Union minister in the last cabinet). He is hardworking, never tired and always approachable," said Arvind Bellad, BJP MLA representing Hubli-Dharwad West constituency who has worked closely with Joshi.
Joshi, who will enter the Parliament as a fourth-time MP from Dharwad, could not even get a view of the state assembly when he wanted to in his school days, said Bellad.
“His father, a railway employee, then wanted to take the kids to show the assembly. He took them to a local MLA, who asked him ‘what will the kids do after seeing the assembly?',” said Bellad.
In the 14th Lok Sabha, Joshi was nominated to serve on the Standing Committees on Chemicals and Fertilizers, Transport and Culture and Consultative Committee, on Finance.
In the 15th Lok Sabha, he was a member of the Standing Committee on Railways, nominated to be the member of the Estimates Committee and a member of the Consultative Committee on Urban Development.
Joshi was also a member of the delegation on Empowerment of Women to UNO, in which he addressed the General Assembly.
His attendance in Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha was 85%, above the national average of 80% and the state average of 79%.
Joshi's name has figured in a share of controversies as well. In 2013, along with former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Joshi had tendered his resignation from the honorary position at the Karnataka Gymkhana Association after protests against efforts to convert a playground in Deshpande Nagar in Hubli to a sports and recreation club.
In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Joshi defeated Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni by more than two lakh votes. The Congress hoped that the constituency with a significant Lingayat population – six lakh of an estimated 16 lakh - would vote for their Lingayat candidate. But 56% of the constituency's votes had gone to Joshi, a Brahmin.
Joshi is a native of Hubli, married to Jyothi Joshi, and the couple has three children. The minister also plays cricket.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Joe Jonas Says Diplo 'Ruined It' by Live Streaming His and Sophie Turner's Wedding on Instagram
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Seek Champions Trophy Inspiration Against Explosive West Indies
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results