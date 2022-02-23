RSS’s Highest Decision-making Body to Meet in Guj a Day after Results of Polls in 5 States

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), its highest decision-making body, at Karnavati in Ahmedabad from March 11-13.

The meeting is considered significant as it is scheduled a day after the results of five assembly elections — Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab — are out on March 10.

At the meeting, the RSS will decide on year-long programmes at the meet. It will also see participation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We meet Akhil Bhartiya functionaries and take calls on matters to be discussed and karyakari mandal approves the agenda," said a senior functionary.

In the wake of the pandemic, the previous meetings of the Pratinidhi Sabha were carried out in hybrid format. The first meeting, when the pandemic began, had to be cancelled owing to the onset of the pandemic. The agenda, however, was passed and circulated.

In 2021, it took place in Bengaluru where only a handful of top functionaries met. The rest joined virtually.

This year, sources said, a decision on the format is yet to be taken.

“We will assess the Covid situation before taking the decision," said the source.

Apart from Nagpur, the ABPS meeting takes place in the east, west, north and south.

RSS hopes that its Prashikshan Varg (training modules) will start in April and will be also be fully operational as the Covid wave is on the decline.

