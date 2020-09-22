RTI Shows 12 of 202 MLAs Raised Over 1,000 Questions in Tamil Nadu Assembly Since 2016

A total of 12 of the 202 MLAs in the 15th Tamil Nadu Assembly have raised 1,000 or more questions since 2016 when the Assembly was formed.

Based on a reply from the Assembly Secretariat to an RTI query filed by News18, Gingee DMK MLA KS Masthan leads all other MLAs with 12,675 questions followed by Kumbakonam DMK MLA G Anbalagan with 4,877 questions.

The 15th Assembly, which has seen 26 byelections since its formation in 2016 due to deaths, resignations and disqualifications, has prevented MLAs from asking questions continuously for the five-year term. An analysis of the data provided by the secretariat shows that a majority of the MLAs has raised questions in double digits and some even in single digit.

AIADMK MLA S Thenmozhi from Nilakottai constituency in Dindigul has raised only one question in the last four-and-a-half years with only one session to go before the house is dissolved for new elections. Following Thenmozhi, former DMK minister and Tirukoilur MLA K Ponmudi has raised only two questions and his colleague from Tirupattur in Sivaganga district K Periyakaruppan has raised three questions.

“I raised several questions concerning my constituency and the ministers only gave vague replies like it will done, considered etc,” said Masthan to News18.