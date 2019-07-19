Ruckus in Andhra Assembly Over PPAs, Jagan Blames Naidu of Colluding with Power Suppliers

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday witnessed a spat between Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu over the issue of power purchase agreements (PPAs) made under the previous government.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Naidu questioned the government's notices to power suppliers. He also mentioned the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity's recent stay orders on government proceedings against the power suppliers.

Naidu accused the government of misleading people by providing wrong information in the public domain.

Reddy responded to Naidu's allegations by claiming that wrong decisions were made by the previous government. “When the cost of thermal power is Rs 4.20 per unit, the Naidu government intentionally ignored the facts and gave contracts to wind power suppliers at the cost of Rs 4.84 per unit," he said.

Reddy claimed there were several irregularities in the PPAs. "There are clear-cut guidelines on the usage of renewable energy at Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC). But the then Naidu government allegedly purchased power from suppliers more than the actual demand. They purchased the power without any need and only to benefit a few. Due to the then government's decisions, the state lost Rs 5,497.3 crore in public money,” he added.