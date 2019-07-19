Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ruckus in Andhra Assembly Over PPAs, Jagan Blames Naidu of Colluding with Power Suppliers

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the previous government's wrong decisions had led to a loss of Rs 5,497.3 crore in public money.

Syed Ahmed | News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ruckus in Andhra Assembly Over PPAs, Jagan Blames Naidu of Colluding with Power Suppliers
File photos of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday witnessed a spat between Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu over the issue of power purchase agreements (PPAs) made under the previous government.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Naidu questioned the government's notices to power suppliers. He also mentioned the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity's recent stay orders on government proceedings against the power suppliers.

Naidu accused the government of misleading people by providing wrong information in the public domain.

Reddy responded to Naidu's allegations by claiming that wrong decisions were made by the previous government. “When the cost of thermal power is Rs 4.20 per unit, the Naidu government intentionally ignored the facts and gave contracts to wind power suppliers at the cost of Rs 4.84 per unit," he said.

Reddy claimed there were several irregularities in the PPAs. "There are clear-cut guidelines on the usage of renewable energy at Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC). But the then Naidu government allegedly purchased power from suppliers more than the actual demand. They purchased the power without any need and only to benefit a few. Due to the then government's decisions, the state lost Rs 5,497.3 crore in public money,” he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram