Ruckus in Andhra Assembly Over PPAs, Jagan Blames Naidu of Colluding with Power Suppliers
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the previous government's wrong decisions had led to a loss of Rs 5,497.3 crore in public money.
File photos of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu.
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday witnessed a spat between Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu over the issue of power purchase agreements (PPAs) made under the previous government.
Raising the issue in the Assembly, Naidu questioned the government's notices to power suppliers. He also mentioned the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity's recent stay orders on government proceedings against the power suppliers.
Naidu accused the government of misleading people by providing wrong information in the public domain.
Reddy responded to Naidu's allegations by claiming that wrong decisions were made by the previous government. “When the cost of thermal power is Rs 4.20 per unit, the Naidu government intentionally ignored the facts and gave contracts to wind power suppliers at the cost of Rs 4.84 per unit," he said.
Reddy claimed there were several irregularities in the PPAs. "There are clear-cut guidelines on the usage of renewable energy at Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC). But the then Naidu government allegedly purchased power from suppliers more than the actual demand. They purchased the power without any need and only to benefit a few. Due to the then government's decisions, the state lost Rs 5,497.3 crore in public money,” he added.
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Video of Her Moving into Her Own Home in New YouTube Vlog
- Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao Meet in London, She Says ‘Jahan Main Jaati Hu Wahi Chale Aate Ho’
- Dhoni Should be Informed by Selectors About Their Plans: Sehwag
- YouTube Music Now Lets Your Switch Between a Song And Its Music Video With a Single Tap
- OnePlus 7 Pro is Getting The OxygenOS 9.5.10 Update, And Now we Know Why 9.5.9 Went Missing