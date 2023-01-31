CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » Ruckus in Chennai Over Proposal to Erect ‘Pen Statue’ on Marina Beach | Watch
1-MIN READ

Ruckus in Chennai Over Proposal to Erect ‘Pen Statue’ on Marina Beach | Watch

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 14:54 IST

Chennai, India

People from other political parties were against the construction of the statue. (Photo ANI)

There was a ruckus in Chennai when a public hearing was on over a proposal to erect a ‘pen monument’ on Marina Beach in memory of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo M Karunanidhi.

The meeting turned chaotic when some workers of Bharatiya Janata Party, AIADMK and fishermen’s associations affiliated to these parties and voiced their opinions against the project.

Some BJP workers, who were part of the meeting, alleged the DMK members shouted at them down and tried to create a ruckus when they tried to voice their opinion. A video of the entire incident has surfaced.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman says, “If the ‘Pen statue’ is erected in the sea, I will break and destroy the statue. If you (DMK) want to erect the ‘Pen statue’ in memory of Karunanidhi, you can do it in your party’s head office Arivalayam."

Cops have been deployed in the zone to ensure the situation is under control. According to news agency ANI, DMK and AIADMK supporters created uproar in support & against (respectively) the proposal to build a “pen monument” in memory of ex-CM M Karunanidhi.

About the Author
News Desk
News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.
