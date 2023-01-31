Ruckus in Chennai Over Proposal to Erect ‘Pen Statue’ on Marina Beach | Watch

There was a ruckus in Chennai when a public hearing was on over a proposal to erect a ‘pen monument’ on Marina Beach in memory of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo M Karunanidhi.

The meeting turned chaotic when some workers of Bharatiya Janata Party, AIADMK and fishermen’s associations affiliated to these parties and voiced their opinions against the project.

#WATCH |Ruckus at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai during a public meeting of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board over 'Pen Statue' erection plan at Marina beachDMK & AIADMK supporters created uproar in support & against(respectively)over the statue in memory of ex-CM M Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/iuKX7QkVp6 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

Some BJP workers, who were part of the meeting, alleged the DMK members shouted at them down and tried to create a ruckus when they tried to voice their opinion. A video of the entire incident has surfaced.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman says, “If the ‘Pen statue’ is erected in the sea, I will break and destroy the statue. If you (DMK) want to erect the ‘Pen statue’ in memory of Karunanidhi, you can do it in your party’s head office Arivalayam."

Cops have been deployed in the zone to ensure the situation is under control. According to news agency ANI, DMK and AIADMK supporters created uproar in support & against (respectively) the proposal to build a “pen monument” in memory of ex-CM M Karunanidhi.

