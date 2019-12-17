Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly as BJP, Sena MLAs Scuffle Over Aid for Farmers

The BJP MLAs on Tuesday marched to the Assembly with flex boards carrying a report published earlier in the Sena mouthpiece demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
Ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly as BJP, Sena MLAs Scuffle Over Aid for Farmers
Representative image.

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday witnessed ruckus as the members of opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle and charged at each other, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for half-an-hour.

On the second day of the state legislature's winter session underway here, the BJP MLAs marched to the Assembly with flex boards carrying a report published earlier in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.

After the House assembled for the day, the BJP members rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans, seeking implementation of the Sena's previous demand.

Speaker Nana Patole appealed to the BJP members to return to their seats and allow the House to continue with its proceedings.

However, some Sena MLAs also came there and tried to snatch the flex boards from BJP members, leading to ruckus in the House. As the BJP members refused to return to their seats, the Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

