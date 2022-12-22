Ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly Over Probe In Disha Salian Death Case, BJP MLA Seeks Aaditya Thackeray's Narco Test

The legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction on Thursday stalled the proceedings of the Maharashtra assembly as they demanded a probe into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and his former manager Disha Salian.

BJP MLA and son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane, and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Bharat Gogavale raised the issue in Salian’s death in the Assembly, which followed a ruckus inside the house leading to multiple adjournments.

Heeding the legislators’ demands, the Maharashtra government announced the formation of SIT to investigate Salian’s death. “There will be an SIT probe into Disha Salian’s death case. If anyone has any piece of evidence in this matter, they can give it to the Police," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in the State Assembly.

He added that since the Salian case was never probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), there was no ‘closure’ in it — referring to certain alleged reports claiming the CBI had closed that file.

Fadnavis said that only the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case was investigated by the CBI in which there was a purported ‘closure report’, but the Salian case shall be probed in an impartial manner with any new evidence that has come up in the matter.

Reacting, former minister Aditya Thackeray said that this was another attempt to divert attention from other major issues, shield the Governor for insulting icons and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is facing the heat in the alleged Nagpur land scam, favouring certain builders.

Hitting back, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar demanded a probe into the death of a social media star, Pooja Chavan, in which a BSS leader Sanjay Rathod’s name had cropped up in February 2021.

Earlier, speaking to the media outside the Assembly, Rane said Aditya Thackeray should be made to undergo narco tests to clear the mystery shrouding Salian’s death.

“Let the truth about the Disha Salian case come out. The case is still with Mumbai Police and has not yet been investigated by CBI. I’ll request CM to investigate it. The final postmortem report is yet to come and pages of the entire book are yet to be found. Narco test of Aaditya Thackeray must be conducted," said Rane.

Salian, who was Rajput’s talent manager, fell to her death from a highrise building on June 8, 2020, days before the actor was found dead in his house. Soon after several conspiracy theories claimed both Salian and Rajput were murdered, with several BJP leaders (then in Opposition) levelling allegations against Aaditya Thackeray and some other Sena leaders.

Notably, Mumbai Police has booked Union Minister Narayan Rane and Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Salian. The father-son duo had allegedly made defamatory remarks against the late talent manager.

The case was registered by Salian’s mother under sections 500, 509 of IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. In the FIR copy, Salian’s mother claimed that her daughter was defamed by these politicians while making statements about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, members of the ruling coalition also staged a demonstration in the legislature complex and demanded an inquiry into Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale’s claim of several phone calls from a person with ‘AU’ initials to actress Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shewale, who belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had on Wednesday flagged in the Lok Sabha the issue of alleged suicide of Rajput and asked about the status of the CBI’s inquiry into his death.

