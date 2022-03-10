Rudhauli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Rajendra Prasad Chaudhary of SP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Rudhauli seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sunil Kumar (IND), Laxmikant Bhatt (IND), Prem Kumar (IND), Ajay Pratap (IND), Ashok Kumar (BSP), Basant Chaudhary (INC), Rajendra Prasad Chaudhary (SP), Sangeeta Devi Alias Sangeeta Pratap Jaiswal (BJP), Mohd. Kayoom (AJPA), Jai Govind Pandey (ABSP), Nihaluddin (AIMIM), Neelam (LOP), Pushkaraditya Singh (AAP), Mahfooj Ali (PEP).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.07%, which is -0.38% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rudhauli results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.309 Rudhauli (रुधौली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. Rudhauli is part of Basti Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.22%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,33,356 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,77,621 were male and 1,55,721 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rudhauli in 2019 was: 877 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,42,536 eligible electors, of which 2,21,763 were male,1,87,085 female and 35 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,56,501 eligible electors, of which 1,91,420 were male, 1,65,081 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rudhauli in 2017 was 147. In 2012, there were 113 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajendra Prasad Chaudhary of BSP by a margin of 21,805 which was 9.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.53% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajendra Prasad Chaudhary of BSP by a margin of 5,843 votes which was 2.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 27.55% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 309 Rudhauli Assembly segment of the 61. Basti Lok Sabha constituency. Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi of BJP won the Basti Parliament seat defeating Ram Prasad Chaudhary of BSP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Basti Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Rudhauli are: Sunil Kumar (IND), Laxmikant Bhatt (IND), Prem Kumar (IND), Ajay Pratap (IND), Ashok Kumar (BSP), Basant Chaudhary (INC), Rajendra Prasad Chaudhary (SP), Sangeeta Devi Alias Sangeeta Pratap Jaiswal (BJP), Mohd. Kayoom (AJPA), Jai Govind Pandey (ABSP), Nihaluddin (AIMIM), Neelam (LOP), Pushkaraditya Singh (AAP), Mahfooj Ali (PEP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.45%, while it was 56.97% in 2012.

Advertisement

POLL DATES:

Rudhauli went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.309 Rudhauli Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 444. In 2012, there were 404 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.309 Rudhauli comprises of the following areas of Basti district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Rudhauli Tehsil; KCs 1 Ramnagar, 2 Sagara, 4 Dasia, Panchayats 51 Amma, 52 Mahnowa, 53 Banarjijangal, 54 Padaree, 55 Hasanpur, 56 Dumaree, 57 Ourjangal, 58 Amrouli Sumali, 59 Pitout, 60 Pachanoo, 61 Delpar Khurd, 62 Basthanwa, 63 Majhouwa Khurd, 66 Jagatpur, 69 Pakaree Bhikhi, 70 Chamraha and 71 Sakroula of KC 3 Sonaha of 4 Bhanpur Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Rudhauli constituency, which are: Gaura, Doomariyaganj, Bansi, Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Basti Sadar, Kaptanganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rudhauli is approximately 631 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rudhauli is: 26°59’25.4"N 82°44’34.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rudhauli results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.