Rudraprayag Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Rudraprayag seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Mahabir Singh Jagwan (IND), Bharat Singh Chaudhary (BJP), Sudhir Negi (IND), Birendra Pratap Singh (BJMP), Mohit Dimri (UKD), Laxman Singh (NYDS), Sudhir Rauthan (CPI), Pradeep Prasad Thapliyal (INC), Pyar Singh Negi (AAP), Bhagwati Prasad (IND), Mohit (SP), Matbar Singh Kandari (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.05%, which is -1.23% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bharat Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rudraprayag results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.8 Rudraprayag (रुद्रप्रयाग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Rudraprayag is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.92% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.3%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,03,675 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 51,607 were male and 52,068 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rudraprayag in 2022 is: 1,009 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 98,657 eligible electors, of which 50,162 were male,48,495 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 85,984 eligible electors, of which 43,190 were male, 42,794 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rudraprayag in 2017 was 2,088. In 2012, there were 1,943 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Bharat Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Laxmi Singh Rana of INC by a margin of 14,632 which was 25.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Harak Singh Rawat of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Matbar Singh Kandari of BJP by a margin of 1,326 votes which was 2.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 29.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 8 Rudraprayag Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.05%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.28%, while it was 62.02% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rudraprayag went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.8 Rudraprayag Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 163. In 2012, there were 159 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.8 Rudraprayag comprises of the following areas of Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand: KC Rudraprayag, Rudraprayag Nagar Panchayat of 2-Rudraprayag Tehsil and Jakholi Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Rudraprayag constituency, which are: Kedarnath, Srinagar, Deoprayag, Ghanshali. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rudraprayag is approximately 647 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rudraprayag is: 30°22’57.4"N 78°56’16.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rudraprayag results.

