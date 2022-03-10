Rudrapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 12 P.M.

Live election results updates of Rudrapur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Surendra Nishad (IND), Sabbir Ahamad (IND), Pradeep Yadav (IND), Amarjit Chauhan (IND), Akhilesh Pratap Singh (INC), Jai Prakash Nishad (BJP), Rambhual Nishad (SP), Suresh Tiwari (BSP), Kamlesh Kumar Chaurasiya (BJMP), Narsingh Pal (AJPI), Manoj Pal (JAP), Rajendra Prasad Nishad (AAP), Rambriksh Rao (BSJP), Sanjay Paswan (RHSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.4%, which is 0.34% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jai Prakash Nishad of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.336 Rudrapur (रुद्रपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. Rudrapur is part of Bansgaon Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.13%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,27,478 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,37,232 were male and 1,90,242 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rudrapur in 2019 was: 802 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,61,387 eligible electors, of which 1,59,552 were male,1,33,618 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,99,091 eligible electors, of which 1,66,926 were male, 1,32,159 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rudrapur in 2017 was 207. In 2012, there were 325 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jai Prakash Nishad of BJP won in this seat defeating Akhilesh Pratap Singh of INC by a margin of 26,789 which was 16.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.31% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Akhilesh Pratap Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Mukti Nath Yadav of SP by a margin of 7,427 votes which was 4.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 26.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 336 Rudrapur Assembly segment of the 67. Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Ramapati Ram Tripathi of BJP won the Bansgaon Parliament seat defeating Binod Kumar Jaiswal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bansgaon Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.06%, while it was 51.73% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rudrapur went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.336 Rudrapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 330. In 2012, there were 324 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.336 Rudrapur comprises of the following areas of Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Rudrapur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Rudrapur constituency, which are: Chauri-Chaura, Deoria, Barhaj, Chillupar, Bansgaon. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rudrapur is approximately 384 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rudrapur is: 26°27’02.9"N 83°37’06.2"E.

