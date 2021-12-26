Ruling BJD Celebrates 25th Foundation Day, Says Odisha is at Forefront of Poverty Reduction

BJD on Sunday celebrated the 25th Foundation Day along with the party workers and leaders. CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated all the leaders, workers, and party well-wishers on the occasion. Addressing the party workers, CM Naveen said there has been a big change in Odisha throughout the years.

“The poverty in Odisha has been reduced from 43% to 28% and 80 lakhs people have crossed the poverty line in the last 24 years. Odisha is at the forefront of poverty reduction across the country and it will make history by reducing poverty by 10% in five years. Our government will take whatever steps are necessary for this," the CM said.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has evolved as a strong regional political force under the leadership of party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the years, party leaders stated on the occasion of BJD’s 25th foundation day.

At the function held at the BJD headquarters on Sunday, the party leaders said that over the past two and a half decades the regional party has weathered many storms only to come out stronger and as a development-oriented organization.

Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said, “The party’s focus has been developed with priority areas being education, health, and infrastructure on which our Chief Minister has always laid stress.”

State Planning Board vice-chairman Sanjay Dasburma said that the party has also focussed on Late Biju Babu’s dream for a distinct identity to Odisha and Odias and financial independence for the people of the State.

BJD Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das also stated how the Chief Minister has been committed to ensuring that Odia people lead a dignified life and Odisha’s rich culture and heritage prospers and is popularised across the globe.

