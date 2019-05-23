Rumgong Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Rumgong Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota JD(U) -- -- Talem Taboh NPEP -- -- Tahang Taggu BJP -- -- Tamiyo Taga

32. Rumgong is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 11,199 voters of which 5,460 are male and 5,739 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Rumgong, recorded a voter turnout of 87.09%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.51% and in 2009, 81.2% of Rumgong's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tamiyo Taga of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 190 votes which was 2.1% of the total votes polled. Tamiyo Taga polled a total of 9,058 (38.77%) votes.BJP's Tamiyo Taga won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the JD(U) candidate by a margin of 743 (7.87%) votes. Tamiyo Taga polled 9,436 which was 38.77% of the total votes polled.Rumgong went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: रमगोंग (Hindi), রামগং (Bangla), ரம்காங் (Tamil), and రుమ్గోంగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).