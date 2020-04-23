POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Urges Centre to Run Special Trains for Migrants from Mumbai and Pune after May 3

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said the state government has arranged accommodation and food for the migrant workers, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run special train services from Mumbai and Pune to ferry migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra to their native states after the lockdown ends on May 3.

According to an official statement, in a letter to Goyal, Pawar said that the migrant workers, stranded in different parts of Maharashtra, may step out in big numbers to return to their states when the train services resume after the lockdown is lifted

This can lead to law and order problem (with workers coming out in big numbers), he added. To avoid this, the Railway Ministry should run special trains, he demanded.

The Maharashtra Finance Minister said that the state government has arranged accommodation and food for the migrant workers, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.

He said six-and-half lakh workers are currently staying across the shelters provided by the state government. Pawar also referred to the scores of migrant workers gathering outside Bandra Railway Station here on April 14 — when the nationwide lockdown was to end, but was extended till May 3 — and said the incident marked how desperate the labourers were to return to their home states.

"The law and order problem can be avoided and workers can return to their respective home states safely if the Railway Ministry runs special trains for them after the lockdown period is over," the statement quoted Pawar as saying in the letter.

