Runnisaidpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Runnisaidpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Runnisaidpur (रून्नीसैदपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Sitamarhi district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Sitamarhi. Runnisaidpur is part of 5. Sitamarhi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.05%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,80,975 eligible electors, of which 1,49,924 were male, 1,30,796 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,56,495 eligible electors, of which 1,37,593 were male, 1,18,895 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,175 eligible electors, of which 1,15,489 were male, 1,00,686 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Runnisaidpur in 2015 was 271. In 2010, there were 248.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Mangita Devi of RJD won in this seat by defeating Pankaj Kumar Mishra of BLSP by a margin of 14,110 votes which was 10.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 40.52% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Guddi Devi of JDU won in this seat defeating Ram Shatrughan Rai of RJD by a margin of 10,759 votes which was 9.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 33.15% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 29. Runnisaidpur Assembly segment of Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Sunil Kumar Pintu won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Runnisaidpur are: Guddi Devi (LJP), Pankaj Kumar Mishra (JDU), Mangita Devi (RJD), Brajesh Mahto (JP S), Lal Babu Roy (JAPL), Vinay Kumar (PP), Shravan Sahni (RJSBP), Sone Lal Sah (HSAP), Luv Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.93%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.6%, while it was 50.41% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 275 polling stations in 29. Runnisaidpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 245. In 2010 there were 225 polling stations.

Extent:

29. Runnisaidpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Sitamarhi district of Bihar: Community Development Block Runnisaidpur; Gram Panchayats Gaura, Mohini, Pandaul Buzurg, Bath Asli and Kauria Raipur of Nanpur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Sitamarhi.

The total area covered by Runnisaidpur is 288.86 square kilometres.

The total area covered by Runnisaidpur is 288.86 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Runnisaidpur is: 26°23'11.0"N 85°28'44.4"E.

