Rupohihat Candidate List: Key Contests in Rupohihat Assembly Constituency of Assam

Rupohihat Assembly constituency in Nagaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Rupohihat seat is part of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Nurul Huda of INC won from this seat beating Nurul Amin Chowdhury of AIUDF by a margin of 21,844 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Salma Jesmin of INC by a margin of 233 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kaliabor Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Rupohihat Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Rupohihat constituency are: Nazir Hussain of BJP, Nurul Hoda of CONG, Najrul Islam of RD