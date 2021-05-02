Rupohihat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

85. Rupohihat (रूपोहिहत), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Nagaon district of Assam. It shares a border with . Rupohihat is part of 11. Kaliabor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.78%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,02,668 eligible electors, of which 1,03,162 were male, 99,504 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rupohihat in 2021 is 965.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,67,685 eligible electors, of which 86,845 were male, 80,840 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,43,071 eligible electors, of which 73,283 were male, 69,788 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rupohihat in 2016 was 107. In 2011, there were 83.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Nurul Huda of INC won in this seat by defeating Nurul Amin Chowdhury of AIUDF by a margin of 21,844 votes which was 14.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.5% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Salma Jesmin of INC by a margin of 233 votes which was 0.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 37.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 85. Rupohihat Assembly segment of Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Rupohihat are: Najir Hussain (BJP), Nurul Huda (INC), Shafiqul Islam (AJP), Samsul Alam (JDU), Jinnatul Islam (RUC), Abu Shama (IND), Wakibur Islam (IND), Nazrul Islam (IND), Amin Chowdhury (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.97%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 91.19%, while it was 83.71% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 85. Rupohihat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 182. In 2011 there were 154 polling stations.

EXTENT:

85. Rupohihat constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagaon district of Assam: Rupohihat thana (excluding Alitangani and Lawkhoa mouzas) in Nowgong sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Nagaon.

The total area covered by Rupohihat is 215 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rupohihat is: 26°27’34.9"N 92°42’57.2"E.

