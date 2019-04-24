English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Sab Ghungroo Bandhke Taiyyar Ho Gaye': Modi Mocks Oppn for Eyeing PM Post; Cong Slams His 'Cheap Shot'
Taking a dig at the opposition, PM Modi said, anybody whose party is contesting even 20-25 seats, wants to become the prime minister.
File photo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally
Kamarpara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at the Opposition for fighting Lok Sabha polls for the prime ministerial post.
Taking a dig at the opposition, PM Modi said, anybody whose party is contesting even 20-25 seats, wants to become the prime minister. "Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye (everybody is decked up to take the hot seat)," he said, mocking them.
Reacting to his comments, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "The remark of was extremely shameful. He has been a chief minister for the longest time and has been the PM for the last five years. His cheap statements are in no way in accordance to his position as the head of a country. He is a 24x7 politician. Forget Congress, he should apologise to the entire nation."
Taking on the opposition for the criticism that he was seen more abroad than in the country during his tenure as the prime minister, Modi further said, hardly five years back India found it difficult to get its voice heard, but now the world stands with it.
"I read somewhere that Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has said this chaiwala was busy making foreign trips all these five years, but today India's might is being acknowledged everywhere because of these visits," he said while addressing an election rally here in Birbhum district.
Thanking the Election Commission for its efforts to hold free and fair elections, the prime minister said, "Didi, however, is angry with the poll panel because of this very reason." He also claimed that after the three phases of polling it has become clear from news reports that the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's "sun is about to set" in West Bengal.
"If Didi has the power of goondas, we have the strength of democracy," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
