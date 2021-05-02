Sabang Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

226. Sabang (सबंग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Sabang is part of 32. Ghatal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,64,278 eligible electors, of which 1,36,112 were male, 1,28,165 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sabang in 2021 is 942.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,41,645 eligible electors, of which 1,24,978 were male, 1,16,667 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,439 eligible electors, of which 1,06,902 were male, 99,537 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sabang in 2016 was 903. In 2011, there were 637.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Manas Ranjan Bhunia of INC won in this seat by defeating Nirmal Ghosh of TMC by a margin of 49,167 votes which was 22.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.23% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manas Ranjan Bhunia of INC won in this seat defeating Rampada Sahoo of CPIM by a margin of 13,184 votes which was 6.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.25% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 226. Sabang Assembly segment of Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sabang are: Amulya Maity (BJP), Chiranjib Bhowmik (INC), Manas Ranjan Bhunia (TMC), Debashis Barman (AMB), Harekrishna Maiti (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.03%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.72%, while it was 93.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 367 polling stations in 226. Sabang constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 306. In 2011 there were 273 polling stations.

EXTENT:

226. Sabang constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Sabang, 2. Jalchak-I, Jalchak-II and Maligram GPs of CDB Pingla. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Sabang is 375 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sabang is: 22°10’50.5"N 87°36’37.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sabang results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam