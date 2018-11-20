Sabarimala Row: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says Arrested BJP Leader Signed Circular to 'Create Violence'

As politics over Sabarimala temple heats up, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged that a circular was signed by BJP state secretary K Surendran, which "designated people in every area to create violence".Addressing media in Thiruvananthapuram, the chief minister said, "When the temple opened last month, there were agitations but we did not interfere as everyone has right to vote. However, we all have seen how protesters dealt with women and media. Sangh Parivar was behind it, and they even tried to tell journalists what to report."Hitting out at the BJP and its ideological parent over the violence, Vijayan said, "Sannidhanam is considered very sacred but Sangh Parivar was creating trouble there. Police have been dealing with the matter very peacefully. Despite facing violence, they have maintained restraint."He added that police intervened only when protesters started attacking media, devotees and women journalists.BJP workers in Kerala blocked highways two days ago to protest the arrest of party general secretary Surendran, who was taken into custody while on his way to the Lord Ayappa shrine. The protesters, including women, squatted on roads, blocking traffic at various places, including in state capital, Kochi, Thrissur, Palakkad and in front of Kottarakara sub-jail, where Surendran has been lodged, and also the northernmost Kasaragod district.The temple opened on Friday evening, for the third time since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age, though no girl or woman pilgrim in the 10-50 age group has been able to offer prayers because of resistance by devotees and activists opposing any change in the temple tradition.