Sabarkantha Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Sabar Kantha): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sabarkantha (સાબરકાંઠા) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Sabarkantha (Sabar Kantha) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 22.32%. The estimated literacy level of Sabarkantha is 75.79%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 84,455 votes which was 7.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.48% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Chauhan Mahendrasinh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 17,160 votes which was 2.39% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 47.02% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.41% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sabarkantha was: Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,33,521 men, 7,82,318 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sabarkantha Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sabarkantha is: 24.0295 73.046
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: साबरकांठा, गुजरात (Hindi); সবরকণ্ঠ, গুজরাত (Bengali); साबरकांठा, गुजरात (Marathi); સાબરકાંઠા, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); சபர்கந்தா, குஜராத் (Tamil); సాబర్ కంఠా, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಸಬರ್ಕಾಂತ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); സബാർകന്ത, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
Sabarkantha Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BTP
--
--
Kharadi Dharmendrasingh Samsubhai
BSP
--
--
Vinodbhai Jethabhai Mesariya
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Solanki Maganbhai Lakhabhai
YJJP
--
--
Jadeja Indravijaysinh Kalyansinh
BNJD
--
--
Nareshkumar Rameshbhai Patel
JSPP
--
--
Laxmishankar Madhusudan Joshi
RVZP
--
--
Mayursinh Vanrajsinh Zala
HND
--
--
Patel Jayantibhai Shamjibhai
BJP
--
--
Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh
IND
--
--
Sanghani Mustakbhai Jamalbhai
IND
--
--
Patel Kiritkumar Babarbhai
IND
--
--
Zala Dalpatsinh Motisinh
IND
--
--
Kalabhai Bababhai Parmar
GGUP
--
--
Vikrambhai Bahecharbhai Makwana
IND
--
--
Patel Keshavlal Gangarambhai
IND
--
--
Pathan Aaiyubkhan Ajabkhan
IND
--
--
Luhar Hafijhusen Hajinurmahmad
IND
--
--
Lata Babubhai Nathaji
IND
--
--
Raval Rajubhai Punjabhai
INC
--
--
Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh
