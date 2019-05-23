Sabarkantha Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Sabar Kantha): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh BJP Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh LEADING

Sabarkantha Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BTP -- -- Kharadi Dharmendrasingh Samsubhai BSP -- -- Vinodbhai Jethabhai Mesariya NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Solanki Maganbhai Lakhabhai YJJP -- -- Jadeja Indravijaysinh Kalyansinh BNJD -- -- Nareshkumar Rameshbhai Patel JSPP -- -- Laxmishankar Madhusudan Joshi RVZP -- -- Mayursinh Vanrajsinh Zala HND -- -- Patel Jayantibhai Shamjibhai BJP -- -- Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh IND -- -- Sanghani Mustakbhai Jamalbhai IND -- -- Patel Kiritkumar Babarbhai IND -- -- Zala Dalpatsinh Motisinh IND -- -- Kalabhai Bababhai Parmar GGUP -- -- Vikrambhai Bahecharbhai Makwana IND -- -- Patel Keshavlal Gangarambhai IND -- -- Pathan Aaiyubkhan Ajabkhan IND -- -- Luhar Hafijhusen Hajinurmahmad IND -- -- Lata Babubhai Nathaji IND -- -- Raval Rajubhai Punjabhai INC -- -- Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh Leading

5. Sabarkantha (Sabar Kantha) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 22.32%. The estimated literacy level of Sabarkantha is 75.79%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 84,455 votes which was 7.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.48% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Chauhan Mahendrasinh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 17,160 votes which was 2.39% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 47.02% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.41% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sabarkantha was: Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,33,521 men, 7,82,318 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sabarkantha is: 24.0295 73.046Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: साबरकांठा, गुजरात (Hindi); সবরকণ্ঠ, গুজরাত (Bengali); साबरकांठा, गुजरात (Marathi); સાબરકાંઠા, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); சபர்கந்தா, குஜராத் (Tamil); సాబర్ కంఠా, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಸಬರ್​ಕಾಂತ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); സബാർകന്ത, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).