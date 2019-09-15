Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Sabse Bada Dhan- Beti, Jal & Van': BJP Coins New Slogan to Promote Govt Campaign on PM Modi's Birthday

BJP has announced that it will observe a 'Seva Saptah' (week of service) from September 14 to 20 to mark the prime minister's birthday on September 17.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 8:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Sabse Bada Dhan- Beti, Jal & Van': BJP Coins New Slogan to Promote Govt Campaign on PM Modi's Birthday
PM Narendra Modi in Ranchi on Thursday. (PTI)
Loading...

Patna: The BJP on Sunday said it has coined a new slogan 'Sabse bada dhan - beti, jal aur van' in order to promote the government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign in a week-long programme on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

'Sabse bada dhan - beti, jal aur van' rouhgly translates to "Girl child, water and forest are the biggest assets".

Party workers will celebrate the birth of a girl child by distributing sweets in the locality, planting a sapling and carrying out welfare activities, especially among the poor, national convenor of the BJP's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' wing Rajendra Phadke said here.

The saffron party has announced that it will observe a 'Seva Saptah' (week of service) from September 14 to 20 to mark the prime minister's birthday on September 17.

"To dissuade people from carrying out the sex determination test of foetus and protect the girl child, we have coined a new slogan: Sabse bada dhan - beti, jal aur

van," Phadke told a press conference.

The entire 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' team will participate in the week-long programme in all the districts and blocks of the country, the BJP leader said.

"Our team will distribute sweets on the birth of a girl child, plant a sapling and launch an awareness drive on water conservation," he said.

The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme has helped in improving the sex-ratio in the country in past five years especially in states such as Haryana, Rajasthan and a few districts of Bihar, he claimed.

Now the sex-ratio in these states, which were between 850 to 900 per 1000 males, have reached 918 or 919 per 1000 males, he asserted.

Phadke said 161 districts of the country had sex-ratio below the national average of 1000:929, but now the ratio in these districts have also improved.

The party will also distribute pens and food in dalit areas, hold pujas, and organise campaigns on eliminating single-use plastic products from October 2, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram