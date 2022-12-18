'Sachin Jaisa CM Ho': Vocal Support, Slogans For Pilot at Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan | Watch

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra completed 100 days while passing thorough the Congress-ruled Rajasthan in the backdrop of a faceoff between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot that continues to play out behind the scenes.

The yatra today saw some vocal support for Sachin Pilot, the congress leader CM Gehlot referred to as a “traitor" in an NDTV interview last week. Pilot however stuck to his official position that the leadership issue is up to the party but also said he felt “sad and “hurt" about Gehlot’s jibes.

While Rahul Gandhi dismissed reports of any confusion in the party, the political slugfest between the two leaders that began even before the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the state, resonated on the streets of Rajasthan on Sunday.

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Kalakho, Dausa in Rajasthan this morning. Some youths, participating in the yatra, were seen raising slogans of 'Sachin Pilot zindabad' and 'Hamara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho.'

In a video posted by ANI, supporters holding the Congress flag are seen shouting slogans supporting Pilot. Some of the slogans included ‘Sachin Pilot zindabad’ and ‘Hamara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho.’

Rahul Gandhi had on Friday responded to the recent war of words between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and fellow Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Gandhi had said there is internal democracy in the party, and denied reports of possible infighting.

Earlier, Gandhi had called both Gehlot and Pilot “assets" to the party and said the power tussle will not affect the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Both Gehlot and Pilot were seen together last week for the first time since the “gaddar" remark which had reignited a war of words between the two leaders. They were seen together along with over 30 Congress leaders at a meeting for the part’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In a video from the meeting, Gehlot and Pilot were seen greeting each other. Congress leaders spoke to reporters after participating in the meeting and party general secretary KC Venugopal told the media, holding both leaders’ hands, “We are united. Here Ashok Ji and Sachin Pilot Ji have said that the Congress party in Rajasthan is united."

