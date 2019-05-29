Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sachin Pilot Asks Cong Members to Initiate Programme Strengthening Voter 'Connect' in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot told reporters that this was not the first and the last election and that his party will again go among the masses and win people's heart.

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Sachin Pilot Asks Cong Members to Initiate Programme Strengthening Voter 'Connect' in Rajasthan
File photo of Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot. (PTI)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot on Wednesday asked party leaders and workers to start a mass contact programme across the state to connect with the people after the drubbing it received in the Lok Sabha polls.

Pilot said the Congress accepted defeat in the general elections but it was not the first or the last election.

"We accept the defeat and the decision of voters humbly. I have asked the PCC members to start a mass contact programme in cities, towns, villages and hamlets across the country with immediate effect for connecting people with the Congress party," Pilot told reporters here.

"This was not the first and the last election. We will again go among the masses and win people's heart. Congress is ruling the state and our government will fulfil all the expectations of people," the deputy chief minister said after the party's executive committee meeting here.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress executive committee passed a resolution, saying the party should not accept the resignation of its president Rahul Gandhi over the Lok Sabha debacle.

"We all have requested the party president to continue leading us. He is authorised to do whatever changes he wants to do in the organisation," he said.

It was the first meeting of the party's state unit after the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in which the party could not win even a single seat out of the total 25 seats in the state.

The BJP won 24 and its alliance partner won one seat in the state.
