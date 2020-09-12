Sachin Pilot Backs Rahul Gandhi's Latest Jibe at Modi Govt on State of Economy, Unemployment

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday backed party leader Rahul Gandhi's views on loss of jobs and the Indian economy and said that it was facing a terrible crisis while industries were shutting.

Speaking to the media here, he said: "What Rahul Gandhi says is absolutely justified; the BJP had promised to give 2 crore jobs every year if it came to power at the Centre. On the contrary, crores of jobs have been lost in the past few months. Salary cuts are happening; China has entered our border areas in Ladakh; however, other issues are being discussed to divert public attention."

He said that the entire country will stand by the Indian government if it took any action on these issues.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier tweeted, "Modi Govt's well-planned fight' against Covid has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24% 2. 12 crore jobs lost 3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths," Gandhi said in a tweet. But for the government of India and the media "sab changa si (all is well)."

Pilot also appreciated the initiative taken by a special committee appointed by the Congress high command, led by Rajasthan affairs in-charge Ajay Maken, to collect feedback from Rajasthan people on various issues.

"Thousands of party workers have given their feedback to Maken, who also lent an ear to their grievances in an open environment. The party looks motivated and so the workers are jubilant," he added.