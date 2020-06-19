POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Sachin Pilot Confident of Congress' Victory in Rajya Sabha Elections in Rajasthan

File photo of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The Congress has nominated KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the polls, while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Friday expressed confidence that the party will win the Rajya Sabha polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot claimed that efforts were made to "create confusion" and spread rumour, but the candidates nominated by the AICC are going to win. "Both of our party candidates are going to win and I want to wish them in advance for their victory," he said.

The polling for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state started at 9am and got over at 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 5pm.

