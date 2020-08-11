POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sachin Pilot Returns to Jaipur Day After Meeting With Rahul Gandhi Signals an 'Amicable Resolution'

A file photo of Sachin Pilot with Rahul Gandhi. (Facebook/Sachin Pilot)

A file photo of Sachin Pilot with Rahul Gandhi. (Facebook/Sachin Pilot)

A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him as he drove down to Jaipur from New Delhi in his car.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 11, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
Share this:

Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday, nearly a month after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi on Monday signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14.

A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him as he drove down to Jaipur from New Delhi in his car. Pilot had left New Delhi in the afternoon.

Next Story
Loading