On Being Sacked as Ashok Gehlot's Deputy, Sachin Pilot's One-liner on 'Truth'

Minutes after being sacked from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief, Sachin Pilot said that the truth can be disturbed, but not defeated.

The Congress on Tuesday removed Pilot from the posts two days after he openly revolted against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.

Cracking the whip on the rebel leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the decision after a Congress Legislature Party meeting held in Jaipur amid a tussle for power between Pilot and Gehlot.

"Pilot was ensnared by the BJP to bring down the Congress government in Rajasthan. We have given him many opportunities. He has been an MP and MoS and a state party president. I am sad that Sachin Pilot and some of his colleagues have fallen for a trap laid by the BJP. This is unacceptable," Surjewala said.

Soon after the decision was taken, chief minister Ashok Gehlot left the meeting venue to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra of the decision. The party is also expected to seek the disqualification of all the MLAs that supported Pilot’s rebellion.

Surjewala said Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief. A full Cabinet reshuffle is also expected in the next couple of days.

Surjewala said Sachin Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy, he added.