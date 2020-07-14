Sachin Pilot Thanks Supporters after Being Sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who on Tuesday was removed from the post of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president, took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers for their support.

"My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today," he said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

Pilot earlier in the day had changed his Twitter bio to reflect his removal.

Pilot was sacked two days after he openly revolted against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.

Cracking the whip on the rebel leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet. AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the decision after a Congress Legislature Party meeting held in Jaipur amid a tussle for power between Pilot and Gehlot.