SSC Scam: Sacked Bengal Minister's Aide Arpita Mukherjee Cries, Puts Up A Fight Before Entering Hospital

In a shocking incident, former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee was captured in a hysterical state, refusing to exit the car and going to the hospital for a court-mandated checkup.

In a video, actor Arpita Mukherjee was seen wailing, flapping her arms, and refusing to get out of the car before she was forcibly taken inside a hospital in Kolkata today for a court-mandated checkup. When she was forced to get out, she sat on the ground. Security personnel was seen trying to convince her to walk in and then pulling her. Eventually, she was forcibly taken in, in a wheelchair, still crying.

This happened when officials from the Enforcement Directorate had brought them to ESI Hospital in Joka. Partha Chatterjee was also in a wheelchair and was heard saying”I am a victim of a conspiracy,” while he was taken inside the hospital.

A day before, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had relieved former TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, of his duties as a minister-in-charge of several heavyweight portfolios including commerce and industry. Chatterjee was also removed from all party posts and suspended from the Trinamool Congress.

School Jobs Scam

The CBI is probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). Partha Chatterjee is accused of taking bribes for the recruitment of teachers and staff in state-run schools in 2016 when he was Education Minister.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail of the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, on Wednesday conducted raids on four places, including a flat owned by Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of arrested state minister Partha Chatterjee, in Belgharia near Kolkata and recovered ₹20 crores in cash from her residence, reported news agency ANI. The ED reportedly sealed the flat, where a notice pasted mentions a due maintenance amount of ₹11,819 against Arpita’s name.

Earlier on Saturday, the ED had seized ₹21.9 crores in cash from another flat in Kolkata owned by Arpita. The central agency also arrested her the next day. This time, the cash was found in another apartment owned by her at Belgharia on the northern fringes of the city.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here