Sacked BSF Jawan Moves Supreme Court Against EC’s Decision to Cancel His Candidature from Varanasi

Tej Bahadur Yadav, in his plea, termed the decision of the poll panel discriminatory and unreasonable and said it should be set aside.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
File image of Tej Bahadur Yadav.
New Delhi: Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decision to cancel his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting.

Yadav, who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops, was fielded by the Samajwadi Party as its candidate from the Varanasi seat.

However, the returning officer rejected Yadav's nomination papers citing his failure to submit a certificate that he was not sacked for either corruption or disloyalty.

Yadav, in his plea, termed the decision of the poll panel discriminatory and unreasonable and said it should be set aside.

The SP had initially fielded Shalini Yadav as its candidate to contest against Modi and later nominated the sacked BSF jawan.
