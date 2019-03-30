Sacked BSF Jawan To Contest Lok Sabha Elections Against PM Modi from Varanasi

: Ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav on Friday said he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi constituency against PM Narendra Modi.Yadav became an internet sensation after he was sacked from service for uploading a video complaining of bad quality food being served to the forces.The Rewari resident told the Hindustan Times that he was approached by several parties to join them but he chose to contest as an independent candidate.The former BSF jawan is hopeful that by contesting the polls he would raise the issue of corruption in the armed forces.“My motive is not to win or lose. It is to highlight how this government has failed the forces, especially paramilitary forces. PM Modi seeks votes in the name of our jawans but has done nothing for them. Our paramilitary jawans (CRPF men) killed recently in Pulwama were not even given martyr status by this government,” Yadav reportedly told Hindustan Times.In 2017, Yadav was dismissed from BSF after he took to the social media to complain about the quality of food being served to the forces in Jammu and Kashmir.Yadav has challenged his 2017 dismissal in the court alleging wrongful discharge from service.“At least the government could have bothered to address the corruption issue I had raised. Its actions to suppress my voice only shows this government is party to large scale corruption in the forces,” Yadav said.He is soon expected to go to Varanasi and start campaigning. Ex-servicemen and farmers, he claims, are his aides in the campaign. “We are building our strategy to target maximum voters,” he said.