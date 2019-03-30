English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sacked BSF Jawan To Contest Lok Sabha Elections Against PM Modi from Varanasi
The former BSF jawan is hopeful that by contesting the polls he would raise the issue of corruption in the armed forces.
File Photo of ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur
New Delhi: Ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav on Friday said he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi constituency against PM Narendra Modi.
“My motive is not to win or lose. It is to highlight how this government has failed the forces, especially paramilitary forces. PM Modi seeks votes in the name of our jawans but has done nothing for them. Our paramilitary jawans (CRPF men) killed recently in Pulwama were not even given martyr status by this government,” Yadav reportedly told Hindustan Times.
In 2017, Yadav was dismissed from BSF after he took to the social media to complain about the quality of food being served to the forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
Yadav has challenged his 2017 dismissal in the court alleging wrongful discharge from service.
“At least the government could have bothered to address the corruption issue I had raised. Its actions to suppress my voice only shows this government is party to large scale corruption in the forces,” Yadav said.
He is soon expected to go to Varanasi and start campaigning. Ex-servicemen and farmers, he claims, are his aides in the campaign. “We are building our strategy to target maximum voters,” he said.
