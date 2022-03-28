Sacked from Bihar Cabinet, Tough Road Ahead for VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani to Retain Assembly Membership

Mukesh Sahani, Minister for fisheries and animal husbandry in Nitish Kumar government, has been sacked from the cabinet berth in Bihar after all the three MLAs of his party joined BJP. Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan gave approval for the Sahni’s removal after a recommendation was submitted before him by the ally BJP.

The move comes after political drama in Bihar where all three of Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) MLAs in Bihar walked over to the BJP. Sahni is a member of the legislative council from a seat, the term of which expires in July this year. BJP had helped him get elected from the seat vacated by one of its own members since Sahni had lost his assembly seat.

The drama unfolded after Sahni’s VIP not only contested the UP polls against the BJP but also campaigned vocally against the party. Sahani, a former Bollywood set designer, repeatedly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while campaigning for assembly elections in the adjoining state where his party contested more than 50 seats but sunk without a trace.

BJP’s central leadership took note of the Sahani’s utterances and reports claimed that the party was planning to act against the junior ally after the UP elections.

Moreover, all of the three MLAs of VIP had been formerly associated with the saffron party. Matters turned ugly in the run up to Bochahan assembly by-elections in Bihar where polling was due after the seat fell vacant upon the death of VIP MLA Musafir Paswan.

The BJP, without consulting the junior ally, declared former MLA Baby Kumari as its party candidate denying seat to VIP. Sahni has also chosen as his candidate Gita Devi, the daughter of former minister Ramai Ram.

Last Sunday, CM Nitish Kumar sacked Sahani, amid pressure intensifying from the BJP. According to highly placed sources, Kumar recommended Sahani’s expulsion from the cabinet to the Governor in the evening, after a written submission to the effect by the BJP, hours after the minister for fishery and animal husbandry was given the ultimatum to withdraw forthwith a recent notification.

