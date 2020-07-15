How Much Did You Give Us to Join Congress from BSP: Sacked Rajasthan Minister Asks Gehlot

Ramesh Meena, who was dropped from the Rajasthan Cabinet with Congress's Sachin Pilot on Tuesday, criticised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his style of functioning.

"The CM gave a statement today that money is being offered and accepted. People were dissatisfied with his pattern of work, bureaucrats dominated and lawmakers were unable to work. He never paid heed to our demands and had a tyrannical attitude," said Meena, a Scindia loyalist.

Pilot was removed from the posts of the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a tussle for power with Gehlot. On Tuesday too, the CM had accused the rebel leader of playing into the hands of the BJP, which he said wanted a repeat of the Madhya Pradesh episode where the Congress government collapsed in March after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Gehlot on Wednesday said the "former Pradesh Congress Committee president" was himself "doing the deal".

"We have the proof that horse trading was being committed. Money was offered. And who gave the clarification that nothing was happening? Those who were themselves part of the conspiracy are giving clarifications," he said.

"Our deputy chief minister and PCC president himself was doing the deal and was giving statements that no horse trading was taking place. What clarifications are you giving when you yourself were involved in it," Gehlot added.

Responding to Gehlot's charge of horse-trading, Meena said, "Today he is saying that crores of money is being offered and accepted. All I would like to ask him is that when we were in the BSP and later joined the Congress, how much did he give us? He should answer that honestly."