Sacked Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender Joins BJP

After a hype on expected lines, ousted TRS leader and former minister Etela Rajender joined the BJP fold in Delhi on Monday.

At BJP office in the national capital, Rajender joined the saffron party as union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Telangana state affairs in-charge Tarun Chug welcomed him. Dharmendra Pradhan offered BJP primary membership and a saffron shawl to Rajender on the occasion.

Along with him former MLA, Enugu Ravinder Reddy, former ZP chairperson Tula Uma, RTC workers union leader Ashwathama Reddy joined the BJP.

With this Rajender broke his long-time affinity with the TRS in Telangana, which is going ahead for a pitched battle between the BJP and the ruling party.

Also present during his joining the BJP fold were union minister G Kishan Reddy, National Vice President DK Aruna, Telangana state unit president and MP Brandi Sanjay and others.

Telangana assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy readily accepted the resignation of Rajender who submitted it to secretary V Narsimha Charyulu.

The secretary issued a related notification on the vacancy to Huzurabad segment which necessities for a bypoll within six months.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao shunted Etela Rajender out of the Cabinet on alleged land grab charges by Jamuna Hatcheries.

Rajender sought a probe by sitting judge to unravel facts and the government placed an ACB probe and revenue officials to investigate the matter.

Etela Rajender now vows to fight against feudal and dictatorial rule the chief minister.

Fuming that KCR is using money, police, and suppressing voice and looting people, Rajender repeatedly said that he will fight to bury the misrule of KCR and free Telangana people from the shackles of his dictatorial rule.

