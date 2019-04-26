English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal, Wife Harsimrat Kaur Declare Assets Worth Rs 115.95 Crore
Sukhbir Singh has moveable assets worth Rs 23.12 crore while his wife Harsimrat's moveable assets are valued at Rs 24.17 crore.
Bathinda: Union minister and Akali Dal candidate from Bathinda constituency Harsimrat Kaur Badal files her nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Bathinda, Friday, April 26, 2019. Also seen is her husband and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal. (PTI Photo)
Chandigarh: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his Union minister wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal together have assets worth Rs 115.95 crore, according to their election affidavits.
Sukhbir Singh, who is in fray from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat, has moveable and immovable property worth Rs 75.88 crore.
His wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur, who is contesting from the Bathinda Lok Sabha, has assets worth Rs 40.07 crore.
Before filing nomination papers on Friday, the couple paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Both the candidates along with their supporters took out road shows in Ferozepur and Bathinda.
Sukhbir Singh, who is an MLA from Jalalabad, owns horses worth Rs 95.82 lakh while his wife possesses paintings worth Rs 3.40 lakh. He has two weapons worth Rs 4 lakh and his wife has a weapon worth Rs 1.25 lakh, according to their affidavits.
He has moveable assets worth Rs 23.12 crore while his wife's moveable assets are valued at Rs 24.17 crore.
Harsimrat Kaur owns jewellery worth Rs 7.03 crore and Sukhbir Singh has gold jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh, their affidavits stated.
Sukhbir Singh's immovable assets are valued at Rs 52.76 crore and his wife has immovable assets worth Rs 15.90 crore.
He has agricultural land, non-agricultural land, shops, residential property in Muktsar, Sirsa (Haryana), Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar.
He has a 2,225 square yard house in Chandigarh's Sector 9 which has a market value of Rs 22.81 crore.
Sukhbir Singh and Harsimrat Kaur have cash worth Rs 33,936 and Rs 16,424, respectively.
The former Punjab deputy chief minister possesses two tractors worth Rs 2.38 lakh but Harsimrat Kaur has no vehicle in her name. Both have investments in shares, bonds and debentures.
According to his affidavit, Sukhbir Singh's liabilities are worth Rs 43.67 crore while his Hindu Undivided Family's (HUF) liabilities are worth Rs 51.81 crore.
He has an outstanding income tax demand of Rs 6.69 lakh (year 2002-03) and an appeal in this case is pending before Income Tax appellate Tribunal. He has wealth tax penalty of Rs 2.13 lakh and an appeal against it is pending before the commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Bathinda.
He is facing trial in four criminal cases in different courts of Punjab, according to the affidavit.
