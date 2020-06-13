Sad Day for India-Nepal Ties, Says Congress after Kathmandu's Nod to Redraw Its Political Map

On a day Nepal's Lower House of Parliament unanimously passed a constitution amendment bill to reflect its new map in the national emblem, the Congress on Saturday dubbed the development a "sad day" in the longstanding bilateral relations.

"A sad day in the longstanding Indo-Nepal relationship. Tragic that self-professed strong leadership of the BJP remains in ostrich-like denial when it comes to protecting national interest," Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.

The approved map includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in the Himalayan country.

The Congress also attacked the Modi government and said that the "delusional TV warfare can't substitute mature political leadership."

Earlier, Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali tweeted: "The House of Representatives unanimously adopted the constitutional amendment bill, paving the way for accommodating the updated political-administrative map in the national emblem."

On June 9, Nepal's House of Representative had unanimously endorsed the bill to adopt a new map of the country.

The proposal was backed by Nepal Communist Party headed by Prime Minister K.P. Oli, the opposition Nepali Congress, and Madhesi-based parties.