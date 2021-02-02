Shiromani Akali Dal Seeks Paramilitary Forces for Punjab Municipal Polls

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday urged the Punjab State Election Commission to requisition paramilitary forces immediately for deployment across the state to ensure free and fair elections to the municipal bodies.

A SAD delegation led by former Minister Daljit Singh Cheema apprised State Election Commissioner Jagpal Singh Sandhu about the "murderous attack" on Akali workers and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal at Jalalabad.

Terming the attack as a "sad day for democracy", the delegation members demanded a probe into the entire incident and registration of cases against what the party called "Congress-backed goons" who indulged in violence as well as police officials who facilitated the same.

Cheema told the SEC that Akali candidates who had reached the SDM complex at Jalalabad along with the SAD President to file their nomination papers were fired upon.

"If Congress goons have become so emboldened that they can launch an attack on a 'Z plus' protectee who has served as Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, then there can be no safety for the common man," the SAD leader said.

Cheema said that the matter was also raised at an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh during the day.

"We told the Chief Minister that at a time when we are discussing how democratic norms are being destroyed by the central government, even more heinous crimes are being done at the grass roots in Punjab. The Chief Minister took note of our complaint and assured to look into it but we are still waiting for concrete action in the matter," he added.