SAD State of Affairs: Party Suspends Senior Leader And Ex-SGPC Chief Bibi Jagir Kaur

In what has brought to the fore the continued dissension in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), it suspended former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president and senior leader Bibi Jagir Kaur from the primary membership on Wednesday for anti-party activities.

The decision regarding the suspension was taken by the party’s disciplinary committee led by former minister Sikandar Singh Maluka. She has been asked to clear her stand within two days, failing which strict disciplinary action would be taken against her.

Kaur has been demanding to be chosen as the party’s nominee for the SGPC presidential poll, scheduled for November 9. But SAD leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Surjit Singh Rakhra a few days back had called on the former SGPC chief to persuade her to “go by the party line” and wait for Akali Dal’s decision about candidature for the post. But she was adamant on contesting.

Maluka told the media it was mandatory for Jagir Kaur to clarify that she would not contest the forthcoming elections to the SGPC. “If she does not do this, the party is bound to act against her as no one is above party discipline,” he said.

Maluka said Jagir Kaur was indulging in anti-party activities since the past few months which was damaging the party and sending wrong signals to the cadre. “We tried our best to counsel her by sending two senior leaders to hold an elaborate meeting with her, but she didn’t seem to relent,” said a leader.

Even party president Sukhbir Singh Badal met her but she remained adamant on contesting the SGPC elections.

The disciplinary committee chairman said the party had also received complaints from SGPC members that Jagir Kaur was pressuring them to support her as the candidate for the post of president of the “mini parliament of Sikhs”.

