'Sad That BJP Has Forgotten Its Own': In Robert Vadra, LK Advani Finds Unexpected Support

Taking a swipe at the BJP for dropping Advani from Lok Sabha polls, Vadra said it was disgraceful that his ‘seniority and advice’ was not valued.

Updated:April 5, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
New Delhi: Day after LK Advani spoke for the first time since he was dropped from the BJP’s list of Lok Sabha contenders, the BJP veteran has found support from businessman and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, Robert Vadra.

Calling him the ‘most important pillar of the party’, Vadra said the leader had been long lost and forgotten.

“True leader with ethics and statesmanship should be rewarded and not ignored. We should not let them wither away,” Vadra wrote in a social media post.

“I have always respected him as a good opposition leader,” he wrote, adding that it was sad that his own party had forgotten him.




Taking a swipe at the BJP for dropping Advani from Lok Sabha polls, Vadra said it was disgraceful that his ‘seniority and advice’ was not valued.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also spoke out in support of Advani.

“Never regarded those who disagreed with us politically as enemies or anti-national, only adversaries,” Sibal wrote on Twitter. He hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Under Modi ji BJP's thought processes have been both: Changed and Maimed. Listen Modi ji to one who helped you in your journey to Delhi!”




On Thursday, Advani wrote a blog after his retirement from politics. The party has fielded Amit Shah from Advani's traditional Gandhinagar seat.

"Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," Advani wrote.

