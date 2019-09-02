Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sad that Values of Our Founding Fathers Being Undermined, Says Mamata Banerjee

The interim government of India, also known as the provisional government, was formed on this day in 1946 and lasted till the country got independence on August 15, 1947.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
Sad that Values of Our Founding Fathers Being Undermined, Says Mamata Banerjee
File photo of West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Loading...

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was sad to see that the values endorsed by India's founding fathers were being undermined.

"On this day in 1946, the interim government of Undivided India was formed, which functioned till August 1947.

I am saddened to see that many of the values our founding fathers stood for are being undermined," Banerjee tweeted.

The interim government of India, also known as the provisional government, was formed on this day in 1946 and lasted till the country got independence on August 15, 1947.

