SAD to Kick-start Punjab Campaign With 'Public Charge-Sheet' Against Congress

With barely a few months left for polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will formally kick start its campaign from Wednesday with its President Sukhbir Badal planning to launch the ‘100 constituencies, 100 days’ programme from the politically significant Malwa region.

Badal announced that the statewide programme will begin from the Zira constituency in Firozpur District, in all-important Malwa region.

Party leaders claimed that while the Congress was grappling with its internal crisis and AAP plagued by desertions, the SAD saw an opportunity to make inroads in the forthcoming polls.

“With several issues plaguing the State beginning with the farmers’ agitation, power deficit and the infighting in the Congress with the Chief Minister and party president trying to prove their importance, SAD sees it as an opportune moment to reach out to people with our Punjab model," said Sukhbir Badal.

Also with the launch of www.gallpunjabdi.in, the junior Badal is intending to not only reach out to the people directly with his 100-day campaign but also to reach out to the youth and the disgruntled who can express their opinion on this website. On the website, the SAD has listed the failures of the ruling Congress. It mentions how Congress has forgotten to act on its war against drugs and also blamed the ruling party for its apathy toward the agriculture sector and rising unemployment in the State.

The party also released a ‘public charge sheet’ against the Captain Amarinder Singh government. Badal said the charge sheet contains details of all scams allegedly perpetrated by the Congress ministers. Badal said the charge sheet is in a booklet form and will be distributed state-wide.

