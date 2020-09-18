SAD Will Wait for Fate of Farm Bills in Rajya Sabha Before Taking Call on Continuing in NDA: Sources

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will take a call on whether to remain in the BJP-led NDA or not after taking into consideration the fate of three contentious farm bills in Rajya Sabha and consulting its cadre, party sources said on Friday, a day after its lone Union minister quit the government. A senior party leader said the priority of the SAD at the moment was to safeguard the interests of farmers, and not the alliance issue.

The party's core group met this afternoon here with many leaders joining through video conference from Punjab to discuss its next course of action, after Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation in protest against the three farm sector bills. The bills were passed by Lok Sabha this week and likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha soon.

Asked whether the SAD would pull out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as well, Harsimrat told .

