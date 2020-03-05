'Saddened' by Disruptions, Speaker Om Birla Skips Lok Sabha for 2nd Day

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was missing from the House for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with BJD leader B Mahtab — who presided over the proceedings — saying Birla was saddened by the constant disruptions.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday as vociferous protests and sloganeering by opposition parties over the Delhi violence disrupted proceedings for the fourth straight day.







Amid din, three questions were taken up during the Question Hour.

For the second consecutive day, Speaker Om Birla was not present in the House and the proceedings were presided over by Mahtab.

Before adjourning the Question Hour after about 15 minutes in the morning, Mahtab told protesting members that disruption does not bring credit to anyone.

Around 30 members, mostly from the Congress, were in the Well of the House shouting slogans and displaying placards and a banner, demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi violence.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that three-fourth of the members want the House to function.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said those at the root of division in the society are protesting. The government has taken action and is also ready to have discussion on Delhi violence on March 11, he said.

Mahtab also said the Speaker was saddened by happenings in the House, due to which he decided not to preside over proceedings.

As he was speaking from the chair, a Congress member was heard shouting, "you are not the Speaker".

“If the government is ready to talk, then you should also talk and there is no point in creating ruckus. Both Delhi riots and coronavirus situation are important issues and there should be discussions on them,” Mahtab told agitating members.

