Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Sadhaura Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सढौरा):Renu Bala of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sadhaura (सढौरा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
INC
Renu Bala
LEADING

Detailed Results
Sadhaura Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सढौरा):Renu Bala of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sadhaura (सढौरा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

7. Sadhaura (सढौरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Yamunanagar district of Haryana and is part of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.55% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,12,428 eligible electors, of which 1,14,281 were male, 98,147 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,359 service voters had also registered to vote.

PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
29347
44.34%
Renu Bala
BJP
19246
29.08%
Balwant Singh
BSP
7871
11.89%
Sahi Ram
JJP
6566
9.92%
Dr. Kusum Sherwal
LKSK(P)
691
1.04%
Nathi Ram Khera
INLD
428
0.65%
Sushma Devi
CPI
360
0.54%
Arun Kumar
IND
273
0.41%
Gulshan Kumar
ZKP
253
0.38%
Ranjeet Singh
BSP(S)
207
0.31%
Mangat Ram
IND
176
0.27%
Beta Mamchand Rattu
IND
173
0.26%
Desh Raj
NOTA
170
0.26%
Nota
BVD
147
0.22%
Naib Singh
RPI(A)
99
0.15%
Dharam Pal
AIFB
89
0.13%
Anil Kumar Gagat
SWAI
83
0.13%
Chaman Lal

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,95,382 eligible electors, of which 1,05,624 were male, 89,758 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,359 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,65,132.

Sadhaura has an elector sex ratio of 858.82.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Balwant Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 14146 votes which was 8.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.73% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rajpal of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 8613 votes which was 6.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.57% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 7. Sadhaura Assembly segment of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Ambala Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 77.79%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 84.28%, while it was 80.47 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.49%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 258 polling stations in 7. Sadhaura constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 206.

Extent: 7. Sadhaura constituency comprises of the following areas of Yamunanagar district of Haryana: KCs Sadhaura, Bilaspur, PCs Pabni Kalan, mussimbal and mehlan Wali of Jagadhri KC, PC Khera of Yamunanagar KC, PCs Bhambholi, mustafabad, Chhappar mansurpur, Jagdhauli, Kalawar, Talakaur, Ambli and Hangoli of mustafabad KC of Jagadhri Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sadhaura is: 30.3325 77.2652.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sadhaura results.

