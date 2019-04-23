English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sadhvi Pragya Says Plea by Malegaon Blast Victim's Father 'Politically Motivated’, NIA Passes Buck to EC
The father of one of the victims of the Malegaon blast had moved the court last week, urging it to bar Thakur from contesting elections since the trial is in progress.
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur during a roadshow at an event in Surat on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP’s Bhopal candidate and a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has said the plea seeking a ban on her contesting elections is “frivolous” and “politically motivated”.
The father of one of the victims of the Malegaon blast had moved the court last week, urging it to bar Thakur from contesting polls since the trial is in progress.
The application said Thakur had not been attending court hearings citing ill health but was campaigning for elections after being granted bail on health grounds. The court had asked both Thakur and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file replies.
Seeking dismissal of the application with exemplary cost for the applicant’s ‘malicious and irresponsible behaviour’, Thakur on Tuesday said: “It is evident that the applicant has deliberately chosen the forum of this court to ventilate misconceived and frivolous application for want of publicity and for extraneous reasons with political agenda.”
It added that the application was aimed at causing harm, prejudice and injury to Thakur. The six-page reply said the accused was suffering from breast cancer and undergoing treatment. “It is important to note that bail was granted by the high court not only on health grounds but on the grounds that there was no prima facie case against her,” the reply said.
The NIA, which has been investigating the case, in its reply told the court that the issue did not fall under its jurisdiction and therefore no comment could be offered on the plea.
The agency, in its four-page reply, distanced itself from the matter and stated, “The matter is related to elections and Election Commission. NIA has no jurisdiction to say anything on this matter because the matter of contesting elections is not related to the case. It is to be decided by the Election Commission only, hence no comment offered.”
It also went on to provide the backgrounder of the case and reiterated the clean chit it had given to Thakur while filing its charge sheet.
The father of one of the victims of the Malegaon blast had moved the court last week, urging it to bar Thakur from contesting polls since the trial is in progress.
The application said Thakur had not been attending court hearings citing ill health but was campaigning for elections after being granted bail on health grounds. The court had asked both Thakur and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file replies.
Seeking dismissal of the application with exemplary cost for the applicant’s ‘malicious and irresponsible behaviour’, Thakur on Tuesday said: “It is evident that the applicant has deliberately chosen the forum of this court to ventilate misconceived and frivolous application for want of publicity and for extraneous reasons with political agenda.”
It added that the application was aimed at causing harm, prejudice and injury to Thakur. The six-page reply said the accused was suffering from breast cancer and undergoing treatment. “It is important to note that bail was granted by the high court not only on health grounds but on the grounds that there was no prima facie case against her,” the reply said.
The NIA, which has been investigating the case, in its reply told the court that the issue did not fall under its jurisdiction and therefore no comment could be offered on the plea.
The agency, in its four-page reply, distanced itself from the matter and stated, “The matter is related to elections and Election Commission. NIA has no jurisdiction to say anything on this matter because the matter of contesting elections is not related to the case. It is to be decided by the Election Commission only, hence no comment offered.”
It also went on to provide the backgrounder of the case and reiterated the clean chit it had given to Thakur while filing its charge sheet.
- 2008 Malegaon Blast
- election commission
- Lok Sabha election 2019
- madhya-pradesh-lok-sabha-elections-2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Meets His Mother Before Casting Vote
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
War Of Words: Sadhvi Pragya Apologises After Outrage Over 'Curse' Remark On Karkare
-
Sunday 21 April , 2019
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Elections 2019: PM Modi Meets His Mother Before Casting Vote
Saturday 20 April , 2019 War Of Words: Sadhvi Pragya Apologises After Outrage Over 'Curse' Remark On Karkare
Sunday 21 April , 2019 Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unusual Voter Visit: Snake in VVPAT Machine in Kannur Delays Polling
- Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Discounts Up to Rs 9,000 on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7A And More
- Soon, You Will be Able to Change DTH Operators Without Having to Buy a New Set Top Box
- Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsmart AI
- OPPO A5s Budget Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results